BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (ZWT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

BMO Covered Call Technology ETF (TSE:ZWT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of TSE ZWT traded up 0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 50.06. 5,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385. BMO Covered Call Technology ETF has a 12-month low of 35.09 and a 12-month high of 51.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 46.49.

