Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CAO Sells $45,230.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CAO Julie Ann Fairchild sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $45,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $264,143.20. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $45.45. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares
Southern First Bancshares Company Profile
Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
