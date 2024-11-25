Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) CAO Sells $45,230.00 in Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) CAO Julie Ann Fairchild sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total transaction of $45,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $264,143.20. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFST traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $45.45. 10,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.79. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.16. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $54.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 413,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,125,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.