First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 5954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.

First Financial Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. First Financial’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

