First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $51.32, with a volume of 5954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.83.
First Financial Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.17). First Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Financial by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial by 6,849.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Financial by 102.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.