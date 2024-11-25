Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.01, with a volume of 51616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Dorian LPG Stock Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,222 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,757 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 275,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dorian LPG by 392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 27,289 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 16,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,722,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

