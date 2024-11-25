Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 17,748 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 17,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,052,456.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 695,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,243,031.40. This represents a 2.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $59.92. 674,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,684. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.79 and a beta of 0.64. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $42.36.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 634.0% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intapp by 239.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Intapp by 218.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
