iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,204 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 141,313 shares.The stock last traded at $91.32 and had previously closed at $90.41.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.16.

Get iShares Global Healthcare ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.