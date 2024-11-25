Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Major Shareholder Acquires $12,450.00 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $12,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,200. This trade represents a 12.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.25. 373,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,332. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,505,000 after purchasing an additional 53,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 661,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Atlanta Braves by 4.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 46,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

