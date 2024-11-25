Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $498.10 and last traded at $498.10, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $396.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $481.00.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total transaction of $1,192,129.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,503,914.67. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total value of $1,939,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. The trade was a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,746 shares of company stock valued at $16,623,380. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 59.5% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

