Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 22 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $547.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $416.57 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.39. The company has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

