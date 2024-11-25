Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPWR. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21,460.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 34.0% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The trade was a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. This represents a 3.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $580.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.30 and a 200-day moving average of $822.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.00 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

