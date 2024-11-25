ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $672.88 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $645.45 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $264.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $744.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $873.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 26.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. UBS Group lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

