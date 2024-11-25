Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 37,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $249.84 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $183.15 and a fifty-two week high of $257.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $246.03 and its 200 day moving average is $230.74.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

