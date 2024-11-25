Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $85.29 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,286,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,757 shares during the period. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV makes up approximately 1.6% of Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $85,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 15.1% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.73 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

