Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. Buys 21,483 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,483 shares during the quarter. Reading International makes up 0.8% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.95% of Reading International worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RDI opened at $1.44 on Monday. Reading International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reading International in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Reading International

About Reading International

(Free Report)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.