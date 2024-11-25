Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 590.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,808 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 255,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 15.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 350.7% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,203,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yum China by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Yum China by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,069,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,812,000 after buying an additional 1,307,574 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.68.

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

YUMC stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.49.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

