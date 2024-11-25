Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Trims Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,172 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1,188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 322.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 72.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $63.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.52.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

