First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.69 and last traded at $46.66, with a volume of 21618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.24.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 261.4% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 63,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 45,734 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 200,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,005,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,971,000.

About First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

