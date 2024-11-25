SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.50 and last traded at $63.20, with a volume of 283719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.63.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $523,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

