DRW Securities LLC Has $8.35 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,177 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $156.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.95%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

