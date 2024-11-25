MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, TD Cowen Analyst Says

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $392.00 to $525.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

MSTR stock traded down $16.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $405.01. 25,675,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,189,199. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.63. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.22 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The firm had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 87.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total transaction of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. The trade was a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock worth $23,231,977. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MicroStrategy by 2,900.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.