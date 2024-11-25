Private Trust Co. NA Buys 1,420 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.61. 891,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,195,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day moving average is $116.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

