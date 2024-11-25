Private Trust Co. NA Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its position in Oracle by 856.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 18,224 shares during the period. Blue Whale Capital LLP lifted its position in Oracle by 825.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 251,842 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,914,000 after buying an additional 224,636 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 353,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 34,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $193.16. The stock had a trading volume of 394,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,022. The company has a market capitalization of $535.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $99.26 and a 12 month high of $196.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

