SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.20 and last traded at $58.20, with a volume of 258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.77.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,691,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 351.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 801.3% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 90,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $622,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

