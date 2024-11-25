Capital Square LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 8.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 39,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 35,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $226.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $3.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,501,307. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.28%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

