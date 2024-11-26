Algert Global LLC Acquires 15,750 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,750 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.13% of Synaptics worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,815 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 15,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after buying an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth $941,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the second quarter worth $1,923,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.
Synaptics Price Performance
SYNA stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $67.83 and a 12-month high of $121.37.
Insider Activity at Synaptics
In related news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,120. The trade was a 2.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Synaptics
Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Synaptics
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Abacus Life’s CEO on Cracking the Code of Longevity Returns
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Elon Musk and Trump Push for Self-Driving Cars: 3 Stocks to Gain
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Discover the 3 Best Performing Stocks That Went Public in 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.