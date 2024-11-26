Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) versus African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) Critical Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lendway and African Agriculture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $31.58 million 0.28 $2.41 million ($1.98) -2.53 African Agriculture $1.82 million 0.00 -$43.06 million N/A N/A

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than African Agriculture.

Risk and Volatility

Lendway has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, African Agriculture has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway N/A -21.56% -4.32% African Agriculture N/A N/A -228.81%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Lendway and African Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

6.6% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of African Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lendway beats African Agriculture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. operates as a specialty agricultural and finance company focusing on making and managing its agricultural investments in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates FarmlandCredit.com, a non-bank lending business that seeks to purchase existing loans and/or originate and fund new loans domestically. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary Les Fermes de la Teranga SA, develops commercial farming business focusing on the production and sale of alfalfa for cattle feed and nutrition purposes in Africa. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

