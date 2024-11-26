Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Position Increased by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,268 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 2.9% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 44.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 505 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 401,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,869. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.81. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Aptiv had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aptiv from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.29.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

