Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) to Issue $0.01 Interim Dividend

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, November 26th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Sunday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th.

