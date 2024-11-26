Boston Family Office LLC Invests $390,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,847 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 684.6% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $81.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $76.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $89.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

