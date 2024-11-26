Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 103.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,838 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,411,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.83. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $162.98 and a twelve month high of $204.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

