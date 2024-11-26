Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases Shares of 55,766 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 5.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.6% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 150.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dutch Bros by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 38,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $1,283,589.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,622.80. The trade was a 71.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 40,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $1,452,837.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,926.13. This represents a 24.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372 in the last ninety days. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BROS opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

