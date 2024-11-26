Davis R M Inc. Reduces Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.67 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HSIC. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,026.90. This represents a 22.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

