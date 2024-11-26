Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 9.1% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $922,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after buying an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 164,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $1,596,322.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,958.40. This represents a 41.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock valued at $81,077,447. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $140.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

