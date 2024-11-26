Wedbush Raises Earnings Estimates for Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PGY. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.11.

Pagaya Technologies stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 6.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27. Pagaya Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 14.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 97,135 shares during the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 619,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 142,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pagaya Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 524,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 4,374.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 311,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 304,890 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, President Sanjiv Das sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $125,738.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,625.38. The trade was a 14.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 17,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $211,894.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,602.96. The trade was a 19.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,045 shares of company stock worth $2,755,982 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

