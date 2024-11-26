Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Stock Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,368 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 1.62% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $33,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 486,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,435,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE AGM opened at $210.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $161.72 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.57.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.15 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 36.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 10.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,173.75. This trade represents a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,622. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

