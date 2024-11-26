CKW Financial Group Buys 2,293 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 460,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 4.3% of CKW Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CKW Financial Group owned approximately 4.74% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $35,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

GSEW traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. 44,261 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $74.63.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

