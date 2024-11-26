Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $3,407.35 on Top Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be bought for $3,407.35 or 0.03658685 BTC on major exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a total market cap of $537.70 million and $6.29 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92,927.46 or 0.99781882 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,627.94 or 0.99460269 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s launch date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 275,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. The official website for Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 244,230.90400798. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 3,538.18933276 USD and is up 1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $2,929,638.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

