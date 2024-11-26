Qsemble Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,284 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $27.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.92%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

