Davis R M Inc. Purchases 231 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 37.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,649 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 21.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,046 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $17,948,000 after buying an additional 16,342 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.11.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $153.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $137.03 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.08.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

