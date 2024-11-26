Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 544 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 315,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,484,000 after acquiring an additional 167,114 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,054,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,825,000 after purchasing an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $91.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $75.91.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.41%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

