Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 5,892 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,892 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 18.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 566,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,664,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Up 2.4 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $133.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $97.54 and a 1-year high of $139.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $564.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 42.58%. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

