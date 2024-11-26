Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Holdings Decreased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,561 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,064.3% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 186.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 105.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $74,967.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,411.74. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $219,393.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,253.65. This represents a 92.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.36. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $85.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $127.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 25.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

