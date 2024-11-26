Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 1,674 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $42,034.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 471,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,846,722.23. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, November 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,923 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $48,190.38.

On Friday, November 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 420 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $10,516.80.

On Monday, November 11th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,625 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $65,625.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,312 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $32,760.64.

On Monday, November 4th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 129 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $3,217.26.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,394 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $59,634.54.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $2,489.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 10,601 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $247,851.38.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 6,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total value of $151,163.64.

On Monday, October 14th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,200 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $104,412.00.

ACRES Commercial Realty stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 73.84 and a quick ratio of 73.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $17.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACR. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ACRES Commercial Realty in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 23.0% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at about $580,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on ACRES Commercial Realty from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

