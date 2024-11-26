Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.24). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.