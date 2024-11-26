Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 14.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $104.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.90 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.