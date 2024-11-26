IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

IN8bio Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ INAB opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IN8bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IN8bio stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of IN8bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INAB Free Report ) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 1.82% of IN8bio worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.

