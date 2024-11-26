IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ INAB opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. IN8bio has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.07.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that IN8bio will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidates include INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and INB-400, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat newly diagnosed GBM.
