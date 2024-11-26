Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 3,407 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $325.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.84 and a 52 week high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. This trade represents a 6.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erol R. Akdamar sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,579. The trade was a 29.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,155 shares of company stock worth $5,608,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.