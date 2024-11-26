Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $37.30 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 0.9% of Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $37,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.94.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $755.00 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $716.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $861.63 and a 200-day moving average of $870.20.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

