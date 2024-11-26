Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.10 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

