Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 812,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,118,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $84.39 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. The trade was a 6.41 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

